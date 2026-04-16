Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday (local time) on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level delegation, according to Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Sharif's arrival comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive US-Iran peace talks.

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In a parallel development, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran as part of a high-level delegation aimed at reviving stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The visit is being seen as a crucial diplomatic push to carry fresh proposals and facilitate a second round of talks.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that Sharif would undertake visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye from April 15 to 18 as part of a broader diplomatic outreach, as per Dawn.

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Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mushaal bin Abdulaziz, along with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki and Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmad Farooq, the PMO said in a post on X, Dawn reported.

During his stay in Jeddah, Sharif is scheduled to meet the Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "The meeting will involve discussions on further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and an exchange of views on the regional situation," the PMO said.

The delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, along with other senior officials, as reported by Dawn.

The Foreign Office stated that the visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar are being undertaken in a bilateral context, with discussions expected to focus on ongoing cooperation as well as regional peace and security, Dawn reported.

In Turkiye, Sharif is set to attend the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he will represent Pakistan at the Leaders' Panel alongside global counterparts. The Foreign Office said Pakistan's participation underscores its commitment to constructive diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and dialogue on key international issues, according to Dawn.

On the sidelines of the forum, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders, as per Dawn.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where countries including Saudi Arabia have faced Iranian attacks targeting US and Israeli-linked sites, according to Tehran. In response, Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran, which recently led to a fragile ceasefire and initial talks hosted in Islamabad, as reported by Dawn.

Last month, Sharif praised Saudi Arabia for its "remarkable restraint" during the crisis and called for immediate de-escalation, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, on March 9, he held a restricted meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he expressed Pakistan's "full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times." Both sides agreed to work closely to promote regional peace and stability.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share longstanding ties spanning defence cooperation, economic collaboration, and shared cultural and religious bonds. Saudi Arabia remains a key economic partner, providing financial assistance and energy supplies to Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.

In a recent development, Pakistan's finance ministry announced that Saudi Arabia has committed an additional USD 3 billion in deposits and extended its existing USD 5 billion facility for another three years. The extension will now be on a longer-term basis rather than the previous annual rollover arrangement, Dawn reported.

Defence cooperation has also strengthened, with Saudi Arabia confirming on April 11 that Pakistan has deployed military personnel and fighter jets to the Kingdom under a joint defence agreement, as per Dawn.

Previously, in September last year, Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either country would be considered an act of aggression against both, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)