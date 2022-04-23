North Waziristan [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Prioritising the North Waziristan tribal district's peace, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he would soon convene a grand jirga (a tribal council responsible for settling disputes) of elders of the area in Islamabad to find a way out of the prevailing situation.

Pakistan PM during his a day-long visit, reached Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan and addressed the elders of the Uthmanzai tribe, Dawn reported.

Addressing the jirga, Pakistan PM said that the people of North Waziristan had suffered the miseries and also many sacrificed, adding that the government will not ignore those who sacrificed their life.

Upon his arrival in Miramshah, PM Sharif was received by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, PM's adviser Amir Muqam and Member of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar were also present.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed PM Sharif about the law and order situation in the area.

Pakistan PM announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a mobile hospital and a Danish school in North Waziristan. PM Sharif further said that he would soon announce new projects for the district, reported Dawn.

He thanked the tribal elders for their support in the war against terrorism and also assured them that the government would do everything to bring comfort to the local populace and ensure socio-economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan PM laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered fateha for all those who sacrificed while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, as reported by Dawn.

Later, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the security situation with a special focus on terrorist activities from across the border.

"Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure. The nation stands united in this endeavour, and we shall together succeed Insha Allah," PM Sharif concluded, according to Dawn.

Earlier, on April 15, seven Pakistani Army soldiers were killed on Friday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district in a convoy attack.As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists ambushed a military convoy who were near the Pak-Afghan border area, reported The Express Tribune.ISPR further added that the security forces initiated a prompt response, and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, a soldier was in the Isham area of North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the district.On Tuesday, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier were killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the South Waziristan district.A total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks with the first three months of this year recording 97 soldiers and army officers.In the corresponding period of attacks, 128 terrorists were killed and 270 have been arrested, said ISPR. (ANI)

