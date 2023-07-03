Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to bring down inflation in the country if voted to power in the upcoming general elections, Geo News reported.

Nawaz made the remarks while talking to different PML-N delegations belonging to the different Gulf countries in Dubai, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Nawaz said that the ruling PML-N will resolve all problems and difficulties being faced by the people.

The ex-PM, who has been living in London since November 2019 on health grounds, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, arrived in the UAE on June 24, where they held important meetings including with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Nawaz earlier this week met with Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Highly informed sources had confirmed to The News International newspaper that the dissolution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjustment in Punjab and other important issues were discussed amongst the leaders of the two major political parties. (ANI)

