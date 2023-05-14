Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): The police have arrested a suspect involved in the attack on the Pakistan military's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during protests which were sparked after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported ARY News.

The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Idrees, for his alleged involvement in the attack on the military's General Headquarters (GHQ), said the sources quoted by ARY News.

The sources also claimed that the arrested suspect, who was identified from social media videos, was a local government employee.

On the other hand, the police have also arrested a former PTI Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Toba Tek Singh, Javed Akram.

Family members of the PTI leader claimed that Akram's son and daughter-in-law were also arrested from the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The arrested people were involved in the arson of the Corps Commander House, according to a statement by the police.

The development happened after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ordered authorities to arrest all of the perpetrators and attackers responsible for the arson and damage at the Jinnah House and other military and civilian sites within 72 hours.

"All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours," PM Sharif said, adding, "This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens."

Earlier on Saturday, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab formed a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to investigate the arson and vandalism at Corps Commander Residence, aka Jinnah House, reported ARY News.

During the review meeting, the Inspector General (IG) Punjab provided an update on the state of peace and security, which was presided over by the caretaker CM of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. As a result, the caretaker CM formed a JIT to look into the vandalism, arson, and encirclement at Jinnah House and other government-owned buildings including the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The caretaker CM ordered the JIT to investigate the incidents and produce a thorough report, which would be delivered to the government. In the interim, geo-fencing will be implemented in all areas that have seen vandalism and arson.

Meanwhile, the individuals involved in violent activities such as siege, looting, and destruction in the Jinnah House and at GHQ were identified with the help of CCTV footage, ARY News reported.

The caretaker CM gave orders to step up efforts to prosecute all criminals. According to him, all prosecutions of wrongdoers would take place in ATCs, and the Prosecution Department has been ordered to guarantee that all trials are completed quickly.

No innocent person will be detained, according to Mohsin Naqvi, and no criminal person will be spared. The law will not let those who attack the military's buildings and Jinnah House get away, and every offender will be brought to court with facts and proof, according to ARY News.

The chief minister of Punjab further declared that there would be no tolerance for criminal activity and that force would be employed to stop the evil plans of criminal groups.

Notably, a huge mob of PTI supporters held massive violent protests across Pakistan following the arrest of the party's chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court. Hours after his arrest, the mob barged into the Residence of Commander Corps Residence and also into GHQ.

Imran Khan has been released two days after his detention and has returned home. This episode has shifted the focus of ensuing Punjab polls entirely to Imran Khan's arrest, unrest across the country and demands for his release. (ANI)

