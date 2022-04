Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): A policeman was killed when unknown gunmen attacked him in Wana, headquarters of Pakistan's South Waziristan district on Wednesday.

The residents of that area said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Aslam Javed was walking in the main town, when the attackers driving a non-custom paid car opened fire on him near the Pir Sultan Mosque. They further said that Javed died instantly, Dawn newspaper reported.

The body of the soldier was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

According to Doctors, the official received two bullets in his head, reported Dawn.

Yesterday, another case was reported in the Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan where a policeman got injured in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants.

Earlier this month, three policemen had been killed in a fierce gun attack by unidentified armed men at Bara Ajab Talab check post in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Police had said that an attacker was also killed in retaliation after a check post came under attack from the assailants. Police added that another cop and two citizens have also sustained injuries in the gun attack. The wounded official and citizens were shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, five policemen had been killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, ARY News reported.Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan's Kulachi city.

Meanwhile, prioritising the North Waziristan tribal district's peace, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier said that he would soon convene a grand jirga (a tribal council responsible for settling disputes) of elders of the area in Islamabad to find a way out of the prevailing situation.

Addressing the jirga, Pakistan PM said that the people of North Waziristan had suffered the miseries and also many sacrificed, adding that the government will not ignore those who sacrificed their life, Dawn reported.

Pakistan PM announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a mobile hospital and a Danish school in North Waziristan. PM Sharif further said that he would soon announce new projects for the district, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

