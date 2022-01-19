Quetta [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): A video on Tuesday went viral that showed Quetta police breaking the law by torturing women, that too in absence of a female constable.

Video grabbed netizens' attention as it showed policemen assaulting three women and dragging them towards a police mobile without the presence of a female constable in Quetta.

When approached by Geo News, the police stated that one of the girls in the video had allegedly escaped from her house and was living with two of her friends.

According to the police, the father of the girl had filed a complaint, while the relatives of the girl spotted her and informed the police.

The police also said that the girl was resisting and hitting them when they were trying to get hold of her, reported Geo News.

The video garnered heavy criticism from social media users as according to the country's law, no woman can be arrested or searched in the absence of a female constable.

The video clip prompted Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to take action against policemen involved in the incident.

Taking notice of the incident, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Quetta suspended the additional Station House Officer (SHO) Naveed Mukhtar, reported Geo News. (ANI)

