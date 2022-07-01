Sindh [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan's political party Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz (JSQM) took out rallies in parts of Sindh protesting the water shortage in the province, local media reported.

On the occasion, the leaders while addressing the rally, said that Punjab is conspiring to dry up Indus. They also bemoaned saying Punjab has never gone by the 1991 water treaty on the distribution of water.

The protestors also said that the elites associated with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh continue getting water however others who are without any influence and political connection, suffer because of the unavailability of the water.

Demonstrators demanded water shortage in Sindh be immediately addressed by releasing water to Sindh.

The water shortage in Sindh has been a great issue. Not only Sindh province but also Punjab province is facing up to 75 per cent water shortage. The Punjab province supplied 53,100 cusecs of water against its needs of 1,27,800 cusecs on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the Punjab Irrigation Department, the Taunsa Barrage supplied only 6,700 cusecs. It is 73 per cent less than its requirement of 25,000 cusecs. Moreover, the Thal Canal was facing 75 per cent scarcity as 2,000 cusecs of water were released into it against the need of 8,000 cusecs.

The Panjnad Barrage was also running with a 66 per cent shortage, receiving 4,300 cusecs against the requirement of 12,700 cusecs. Rasul Barrage was suffering 59 per cent water stress with a supply of 9,900 cusecs against the need of 24,200 cusecs.

Both Sulemanki Barrage and Lower Bahawal Canal were facing 54 per cent shortage each, Sidhnai Barrage 51 per cent, Islam Barrage 50 per cent and Trimmu Barrage 43 per cent water scarcity. There was a 33 per cent water shortage in the Mailsi canal.

Acute water shortage, along with a searing heatwave, has sparked tensions between Sindh and Punjab in Pakistan over their share of the nation's water resources.

Sindh's all three barrages, Guddu and Sukkur barrage in upper Sindh and Kotri Barrage downstream witnessed a 61 per cent water shortage in Indus water.

The water at Tarbela Dam and Taunsa Barrage in upstream of Guddu has been still at dead level. According to the water figures, the water inflow of Indus at Tarbela has been 89,400 cusecs, while the outflow at the dam has been 88,600 cusecs. The water inflow at Kalabagh has been 79,387 cusecs, while discharge has been recorded at 76,387 cusecs.

Flowing in the water of the Indus river has been 81,814 cusecs at Taunsa Barrage, while the outflow has been 74,422 cusecs, according to the river water data. The water inflow of the river at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 55,628 cusecs, while the outflow at the barrage has been 46,266 cusecs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)