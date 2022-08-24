Islamabad [Pakistan], August 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address the public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur city today.

The preparations for the public meeting have been finalised and a large stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leaders, ARY News reported citing sources.

Earlier, the former prime minister announced holding 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, Imran Khan will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI is also scheduled to hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Shahbaz Sharif-led imported government will be overthrown by September 10.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, the former federal minister noted that the imported rulers had been shaken since the first rally of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and a fake FIR of terrorism had been registered against him, The News International reported.

He explained that Imran Khan said legal action will be taken against IG, DIG and magistrate, whereas Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar and other PMLN people openly threatened the administration but no action was taken against them.

He further pointed out that the biggest censorship operation in the history of Pakistan was launched against the media to establish the monopoly of some media groups.

While PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said if obstacles were created in the way of Imran Khan, the PTI will fight it legally.

Qureshi claimed that the government had filed an FIR out of political confusion and the increasing popularity of Imran Khan, and all this was done to create panic in the country, The News International reported.

He pointed out that people in every city of Pakistan had recorded their peaceful protests. Qureshi said after appearing in the Islamabad High Court, they had applied for protective bail and the double bench accepted Imran Khan's protective bail till Thursday.

Qureshi said the imported government appeared nervous and wanted to impede Imran's mass contact campaign, adding that this was against democratic traditions and this did not happen even in a dictatorship. (ANI)

