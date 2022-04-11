Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Ahead of the National Assembly session for the election of the Prime Minister on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has instructed all the party lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the House to support the party's candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported Samaa TV.

Notably, the National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2.00 pm (local time) today.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Death Toll From Missile Strike in Kramatorsk Train Station Attack Rises to 57.

Nomination papers of Pakistan's joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi were approved for the Prime Minister's election on Sunday.

Further, security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election have been tightened. Strict security is in place around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, as per the media reports.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Massive Pro-Imran Khan Protests Staged Across Major Cities in Country.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the PTI will take the final decision regarding the resignations of its members from the assemblies on Monday, reported ARY News.

"A parliamentary party session will be held on Monday in which PTI will take a final decision regarding the resignations. Everything will be done as per Imran Khan's directives and his decisions will be accepted by all of us," the media outlet quoted Qureshi as saying during its news programme on Sunday.

Qureshi also confirmed the presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Parliament today, adding that he will also take part in the voting process for the election of the Prime Minister.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)