Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi's wife has claimed that her husband's health has deteriorated, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi's wife said that doctors told her over the phone that his health has deteriorated and he was shifted to jail before the completion of his medical tests.

She claimed that she reached the hospital with Pervaiz Elahi's medical reports but Punjab police did not allow her to meet her husband.

The former chief minister's wife said: "I met Pervaiz Elahi today in morning" but the PTI president has physically gotten weak. He is deprived of even C-class prisoner facilities. his wife added.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) rejected to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi's bail plea in an illegal appointment case, as per ARY News.

The judge said that the prosecution's behaviour is intolerable and no one should be allowed to make a mockery of the court. The special judge of the anti-corruption court Ali Rizwan Awan sent the case to a senior special judge.

The PTI President was re-arrested, minutes after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases.

The ACE spokesperson said Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. "Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly," the spokesperson claimed. (ANI)

