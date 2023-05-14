Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that 23 buildings were damaged and 108 vehicles were gutted in the province during the protests, ARY News reported.

His statement comes after protests erupted in Pakistan over the arrest of the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Naqvi said, "In Lahore, police vehicles, 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight Rescue 1122 vehicles and a car in a car showroom were set on fire," as per the ARY News report.

He further said, "Protesters damaged 23 buildings including Corps Commander's house in Lahore." Punjab's caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said that military installations and government properties were attacked under a plan.

Naqvi said that around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore. He said that the rioters and arsonists set ablaze safe city cameras on May 9 and two metro stations in Lahore, according to ARY News report.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "Each and every attacker is being pointed out and all will be brought to justice," as per the news report. He said that a loss of around six billion has been estimated in rioting incidents so far.

Punjab's caretaker CM said that an Army check post and a private building were gutted in Gujranwala, as per the news report. He further said that buses and police coasters were burnt in Multan. He claimed that they have pictures and videos of each person and added that "everyone is being followed."

Furthermore, he said that they will not arrest the wrong person and asserted that bringing attackers to the book will remain their priority. He further stated that an investigation is being carried out for arrested people and accused Yasmeen Rashid of being the main character of the incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers responsible for the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif gave the instructions while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. He said, "All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours," ARY News reported.

Pakistan PM further said, "This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens." He expressed regret over the destruction of the Safe City Project during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure. Shehbaz Sharif said, "I am deeply disturbed by this situation, and I would like to request the chief minister to take immediate action."

Sharif said that he made it clear to Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that any act of sabotage is unacceptable and those behind wrongdoing will be arrested and brought to court for justice, as per the news report. He also instructed to increase the number of anti-terrorism courts in the province where the legal proceedings against all these culprits should begin swiftly. (ANI)

