Karachi [Pakistan] February 18 (ANI): As Ramadan approaches, frustration is mounting across Karachi's markets, where residents say unchecked inflation and weak governance have turned the month of Ramadan into a financial ordeal.

In Jodia Bazaar, shoppers described sharp price hikes in essential commodities including flour, lentils, cooking oil, milk and eggs. Many claimed that compared to last year, prices have nearly doubled, forcing families to cut down on quantity and compromise on daily consumption. "Where we once bought 10 kilograms, we are now forced to buy five," said one resident, highlighting the strain on household budgets.

Citizens argue that the government has failed to regulate prices or prevent profiteering during high-demand seasons. Several residents alleged that shopkeepers take advantage of Ramadan, raising rates knowing people have no choice but to purchase essentials. They stressed that maintaining price stability is the state's responsibility, especially in a country that constitutionally identifies itself as a welfare state.

Advocate Gulqadam Malik, speaking from the market after court hours, said middle- and lower-income families earning between Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 per month are struggling to survive. "They are already burdened with rent, electricity bills, petrol and children's education. Ramadan has only intensified their difficulties," he said, adding that many households have reduced meals due to rising costs. Residents also linked inflation to growing unemployment and industrial slowdown, claiming closures in textile, chemical and auto sectors have affected countless families. The economic pressure, they said, is not just financial but psychological, with increasing stress visible across communities.

Several citizens compared Pakistan to other countries where governments introduce relief packages or subsidise goods during festivals. In contrast, they alleged that in Pakistan, festive seasons often trigger further price hikes. Despite the hardship, residents reaffirmed their commitment to observing Ramadan. However, they called on authorities to implement strict price controls and provide meaningful relief, warning that without immediate intervention, inflation will continue to erode public trust and deepen economic distress. (ANI)

