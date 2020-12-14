Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday recorded 2,362 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 8,832.

Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Ary News reported that the national tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 440,787.

As many as 2,456 patients are currently in critical condition now, but no patient was declared critical today.

The total count of COVID-19 active cases is 47,236 while 1,719 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, Ary News reported.

A total of 31,830 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Overall 384,719 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,064,220 samples have been tested thus far. (ANI)

