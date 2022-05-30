Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan reported 48 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,530,333, the country's ministry of health said on Monday.

A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no fresh death reported over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | Paul Pelosi, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Arrested for Driving Under Influence.

On Sunday, 12,866 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.37 per cent.

The report said that there are 75 patients in the country who are in critical condition. (ANI)

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: No Survivors Found at Tara Air Plane Crash Site, Collection of Dead Bodies Begins, Says Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)