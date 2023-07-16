Karachi, July 16: The Hindu community in Karachi on Saturday morning woke to find their 150-year-old-holy shrine Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar, reported Dawn. According to locals, the operation took place late Friday night while there was no electricity in the area. That's when the diggers and bulldozers arrived to finish the job. They razed the entire inside structure while leaving the outer walls and the main gate intact.

Residents reportedly claimed to see a police vehicle present to give 'cover' for the individuals operating the bulldozers and other equipment, as per Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper that was launched in 1941. Pakistan: Hindu Temple Attacked with Rocket Launchers in Sindh's Kashmore.

According to them, the Mari Mata Temple lies on Mukhi Chohitram Road, very close to the Soldier Bazaar police station. Shri Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj of Shri Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, another very old temple nearby told Dawn, “It is a very old Mandir.”

He also said, “It is said to have been built over 150 years ago. We have also heard of stories about old treasures buried in its courtyard,” adding that it covered nearly 400 to 500 square yards and there had been conversation of the encroachers, who had their eye on it for some time now, reported Dawn.

“The Mandir was under the management of the Madarsi Hindu community of Karachi and since it was being said that it was very old and dangerous structure that might topple any day, the Mandir management after much pressure reluctantly but temporarily moved most of their deities to a small room near the storm water train until they could carry out some renovation work there,” he added.

He also said, “But last night the Mari Mata Mandir was just flattened.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Madrasi Hindu group claimed that they were being forced to leave by two people: Imran Hashmi and Rekha AKA Nagin Bai.

There was also discussion of the two people selling the temple to another party for Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 70 million, with the buyers planning to build a commercial structure there. There was also mention of some forged documents in the name of an individual Navaid, facilitating the transformation of the amenity plot's lease to a commercial one. Pak Police Arrest 5 Terrorists.

The community has requested that the Pakistan-Hindu Council, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Inspector General of Sindh Police take note and investigate the incident immediately, Dawn reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)