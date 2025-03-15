Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Schoolgirls in Parachinar staged a protest against ongoing road closures, demanding the immediate reopening of the main road to enable access to their schools, as reported by the Dawn.

Joined by their parents, the students blocked a road on the outskirts of the city, holding placards and expressing frustration over the lack of school supplies. They pointed out that textbooks and uniforms were unavailable, and also reported that two trucks carrying educational materials had been set on fire in Bagan, the Dawn reported.

The protesters highlighted the severe fuel shortage, which they said was preventing both students and teachers from reaching educational institutions. Protests were also held outside the Parachinar Press Club and along the main road in Bagan, where participants called for the swift reopening of roads that had been closed for over five months, as cited by the Dawn.

The demonstrators also demanded the provision of the Shuhada Package for families of more than 500 victims of terrorism, as well as financial aid for those affected by the violence.

According to the Dawn, social workers Musarat Bangash, Malik Zartaj, and Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah spoke out about the inadequate weekly convoy of supplies, which they said was insufficient for the needs of millions in the area. They urged the authorities to reopen the main road to ensure the timely delivery of relief goods.

Additionally, the social workers raised concerns about the large number of trucks waiting for months to deliver goods, with some cargo being damaged due to the long delays. In response, the district administration assured the public that all possible measures were being taken to provide relief to the affected residents.

Road closures in Parachinar have severely impacted daily life, restricting access to schools, essential supplies, and services. For over five months, the main road has remained blocked, causing shortages of textbooks, uniforms, and fuel. Protests have erupted, demanding the reopening of roads and improved relief efforts for affected residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)