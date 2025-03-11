Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has given unanimous approval to a bill imposing strict penalties on those practicing or promoting black magic, prescribing up to seven years of imprisonment, the Express Tribune reported.

The legislation also mandates that individuals offering spiritual healing services must obtain a license from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The committee, led by Senator Faisal Saleem, convened on Monday at Parliament House to deliberate on the proposed bill. Senator Samina Zehri presented the draft, which was reviewed alongside recommendations from the Ministry of Law.

After incorporating minor amendments, the committee members collectively endorsed the legislation. The move aims to regulate spiritual practices and curb fraudulent activities linked to black magic.

The bill introduces Article 297-A into the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), establishing strict penalties for engaging in occult rituals, practicing black magic, or advertising such services. Offenders will face a minimum prison sentence of six months and a maximum of seven years, in addition to a fine of up to PKR 1 million, reported the Express Tribune.

The legislation also targets individuals falsely presenting themselves as spiritual healers while engaging in black magic, ensuring that only licensed practitioners registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs are legally recognised.

During discussions, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry made a remark suggesting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be consulted since the bill concerns "dark arts." In response, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro clarified that he had no objections to the proposed legislation. The exchange briefly shifted the committee's focus before returning to the core subject of the bill.

The session also addressed concerns regarding the absence of key provincial officials. Senator Saifullah Abro protested the non-attendance of Sindh's Inspector General (IG) and chief secretary, questioning their absence in a matter of national importance. Chairman Faisal Saleem criticised officials for skipping committee meetings, particularly in cases such as the murder of Mustafa Amir, which he said was being unnecessarily delayed by its association with drug-related charges, the Express Tribune reported.

State Minister Talal Chaudhry cautioned against frequently summoning provincial officials, warning that excessive interference in regional matters could create political tensions. "There is a fine line when dealing with provincial matters. If our committee starts digging too deep, it could lead to unnecessary conflicts," he remarked. (ANI)

