Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): A mob took away bags of free flour after running amok at a distribution point in Oghi tehsil's Karori area in Pakistan's Mansehra on Wednesday, Dawn reported. Several people were injured in the stampede.

According to witnesses, people flocked to the designated health centre to receive free flour under a government scheme and went on a rampage due to the "delayed and unjust distribution." They said that the mob stormed a truck carrying flour and took away hundreds of bags of flour.

Also Read | Texas Farm Fire: 18,000 Cows Killed in ‘Deadliest’ Barn Blaze in US, Videos Show Horrifying Visuals and Huge Clouds of Smoke After Explosion.

Witnesses further said the people walked away after taking the flour. The witnesses said that several people who were injured in the stampede were taken to the health centre for treatment, as per the Dawn report.

The people have said that distributors were doing favouritism. Speaking to Dawn, an elderly man at the distribution point said, "The powerful got away with many flour bags but the weak returned empty-handed despite queuing up for long hours while fasting."

Also Read | Pentagon Documents Leak: Air Force National Guard Jack Teixeira Arrested for Leaking Classified US Data on Discord.

All Primary Teachers Association President Fayyaz Khan called on authorities to ensure fair flour distribution, as per the news report. Khan expressed fear that stampedes will continue if the authorities do not ensure fair flour distribution and called for strict measures at sites of distribution.

Earlier on April 9, hundreds of people held a protest sit-in outside Bajaur Press Club against the favouritism and anomalies in the distribution of free flour in the Bajaur region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The News International reported.

The protesters urged the government and district administration to take action against the accused involved in the misappropriation and unjust distribution of free flour to the people, as per The News International report. The protesters provided evidence of embezzlement in the distribution of free flour.

The protesters alleged that their share of flour had been engulfed by corrupt dealers, The News International reported. They called on the district administration to take notice of the unjust distribution of free flour and order investigations into the injustices being faced by the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)