Sindh [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Police have arrested Syed Jalal Shah, the district president of the Sindh Taraqi Pasand (STP) Party, for allegedly being involved in an attack on the convoy of Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kheel Das Kohistani.

The incident took place in Thatta during a protest where demonstrators reportedly targeted the minister's vehicle, according to The Express Tribune.

A case has been registered after protestors, allegedly linked to nationalist groups, threw stones at the minister's convoy. The First Information Report (FIR) also names other STP members -- Haider Shoro, Hakeem Brohi, and Javed Janori -- as suspects in the incident.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made.

The protest happened as the minister's convoy passed through an area where nationalist groups demonstrated against canal-related infrastructure projects. Protestors were seen throwing eggs and tomatoes and shouting slogans at the convoy.

Although the situation became tense for a short time, the convoy passed through without major damage or further confrontation, as per The Express Tribune.

Reports say the protest was part of a larger campaign by nationalist groups in Sindh who oppose water diversion projects. They say these developments are harmful to local agriculture and may lead to the displacement of indigenous communities. The issue has increased tensions in rural parts of the region, where many people rely on farming.

After Shah's arrest, human rights activists and local political groups raised concerns about the police action. They are demanding an impartial investigation into both the attack and the police response. Some fear that the crackdown could suppress political dissent.

Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar condemned the attack and said, "Attacks on public officials are unacceptable," and urged the Sindh government to investigate fairly and bring those responsible to justice.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also condemned the incident. He instructed the Hyderabad DIG to submit a full report. "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," he said. (ANI)

