Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): The Pakistani government has initiated a formal inquiry into the matter pertaining to the workers' complaints filed in Riyadh about their mistreatment by embassy staff in the Saudi capital, Arab News reports.

This follows the Imran Khan government's decision to recall their ambassador and six other officers over complaints by the Pakistani labour community in the kingdom.

An adviser to Pakistan PM told the media that the complaints had been made by a number of expat labourers over recent months.

"The former ambassador to (the) KSA, Raja Ali Ejaz, has been suspended, while all staff who dealt with the public at the Pakistani Embassy and consulates in (the) KSA, (are) to be recalled and the process for their replacement initiated immediately by the concerned ministries," the letter from the PM's office read.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office's statement had said the six officers who were issued recall orders worked in the diplomatic, community welfare, and consular wings of the embassy.

"The government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. There is zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in public service delivery," the statement said, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi himself oversaw the working of all diplomatic missions, particularly with regards to the services being provided to the Pakistani community.

The statement added that Imran Khan had tasked the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission to inquire into the matter and submit its report within 15 days.

This incident comes few weeks after two diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul. (ANI)

