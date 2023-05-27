Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 (ANI): Troubles continue to mount for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the former ruling party finds itself trapped in financial difficulties, leaving its employees without salaries and encountering the predicament of bouncing cheques, The Express Tribune reported.

Following the resignation of key PTI officials, the party's financial structure has suffered a severe blow. According to party leaders, employees in PTI's nine regional and district offices across the country are not receiving their salaries, Express News reported.

The Express Tribune is Pakistan's internationally-affiliated daily newspaper.

Due to the exodus of the central leaders from the party, not a single cheque has been cleared from the party's accounts in the past 17 days, The Express Tribune reported.

According to party sources, hundreds of employees running 15 PTI sub-wings are deeply concerned. The party's think tank has also become ineffective, while more than $500,000 earmarked for the martyrs' fund also cannot be disbursed.

The party has joint accounts throughout the country. However, they cannot be operated alone by PTI Chairman Imran Khan as at least two signatories are required to clear party cheques.

Due to the shortage of funds, the party's social media cell has also weakened, and apprehensive employees, frustrated by arrests and non-payment of salaries, have refused to work, The Express Tribune reported.

According to PTI leaders, Imran Khan has been informed about the dire situation caused by the lack of funds. If funds are not received, PTI will have to close down its offices nationwide and lay off hundreds of employees associated with the party.

The party finds itself in hot water following the events of May 9, when in an unprecedented show of vandalism, protesters allegedly belonging to the PTI, vandalised public and state properties and even attacked the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore corps commander's residence, The Express Tribune reported.

The attack occurred hours after the paramilitary Rangers arrested PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, later retitled as National Crime Agency £190 million scandal - on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau, from the Islamabad High Court premises.

The rioting was followed by a harsh crackdown against the former ruling party leaders and workers that still continues.

The army termed the events of May 9 a "dark chapter" and announced its intent to try the protesters under relevant laws, including two military laws, the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act, The Express Tribune reported.

The decision was backed by the National Security Committee (NSC) - the country's top security panel. It was approved by the federal cabinet wherein it was decided that the protesters who ransacked and vandalised military installations on May 9 would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. (ANI)

