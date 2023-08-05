Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday called for peaceful protests in Pakistan within the ambit of the law and Constitution after the arrest of the party's chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

It also requested the Supreme Court to hear its review petition filed earlier in the day against the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI said it started taking action as per Imran Khan's instructions for its organisation and political plan of action, adding that the entire nation had rejected the verdict of the sessions court. PTI supporters, including lawyers, protesting Imran Khan's arrest outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Protesters carrying party flags also came out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu. The district administration has imposed a ban on the gathering of more than four people to stop a law and order situation in the district, according to Dawn.

It also banned "provocative social media posts” that might incite people to break the law and order and “contain disparaging remarks against state institutions”. According to the notification, the directives will remain in effect from August 5-September 5.

Imran Khan's arrest today comes approximately three months after his first arrest on May 9 when he was arrested in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

His arrest on May 9 sparked widespread violence and important military installations came under attack. In May, PTI leaders and workers took to the streets to hold protests against his arrest.

After the court's verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached Lahore High Court against the party chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. PTI lawyer Umair Niazi has filed the petition on behalf of the PTI chairman, according to the news report.

In the petition, PTI said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been "illegally" arrested by police as they "did not have court order" at the time of the arrest. In the petition, IGP Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others have been made respondents in the case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar in a short order said, "The court finds its more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborated evidence, and so the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that the accused has committed offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020," according to Dawn.

After Imran Khan's arrest, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the public had found today’s verdict “against the formalities of justice”. He called on PTI supporters to continue efforts for the party chief's release.

“We have to make both political and legal efforts, and move forward in a peaceful manner,” Qureshi said. He urged PTI supporters against taking the law into their hands.

PTI leader Asad Umar said, "Today’s decision does not even meet the basic principle of law that the serving of justice should be seen," according to Dawn. He further said, "This decision will not stand in a higher court. And meaningful decisions about politicians are made in the hearts of the people, not in the courts."

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed grief over Imran Khan's arrest and hoped that the Supreme Court would provide him relief and justice.

Following his arrest and being sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from politics for five years, a video message of the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has surfaced on social media in which he said that his arrest was expected.

In the video, which he recorded before his arrest, Imran Khan said that when his video message would reach everyone (PTI workers and supporters), he would be arrested."My arrest was expected and I recorded this message before my arrest. It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video asking his supporters "not to sit silent" after his arrest.

"By the time this video message will reach you, I would be arrested and in Jail...which is why I have a request...an appeal to all of you is that you should not sit at home in silence. These earnest efforts of mine are not for me but for my people, my community..for you (PTI supporters)...I am doing it for you. I am doing it for the good fortune of your children," Imran Khan said in his video.

"If you will not stand for your rights, you will live a life of slavery...and mind you slaves do not have a life...," he added.

The Toshakhana case, filed by ruling party lawmakers, is based on a criminal complaint filed by the ECP. The case alleges that Imran Khan had "deliberately concealed" details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Pakistan Prime Minister and proceeds from their reported sales, the report said.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts and other materials received by persons to whom these rules are applicable shall be reported to the cabinet division. Imran Khan has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of presents and it resulted in his disqualification by the ECP. (ANI)

