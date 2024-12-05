Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to not attend the All-Party Conference (APC) called by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 5, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson and central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram announced party's decision to boycott the APC due to the government's "silent complicity" in the killing of innocent civilians, and its political support for those responsible for the violence.

Imran Khan-founded party accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of being a key supporter for the government's efforts to place restrictions on PTI.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said, "PPP has actively supported the nefarious government agenda of banning PTI, particularly through the key role it played in the passage of the resolution in the Balochistan Assembly," according to The Express Tribune report.

He slammed PPP for its ongoing crackdown on PTI workers in Sindh, terming the action illegal and an act of harassment. The PTI spokesperson said that PPP was trying to project itself as a champion of democracy by conducting meaningless political meetings.

Akram stated that PPP had no mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the province's representation was solely vested in PTI, which he stressed was managing the issues of the province effectively, The Express Tribune reported.

He praised the provincial government's efforts in addressing regional concerns, including resolving complicated matters through political maturity and administrative steps, despite facing challenges from the federal government.

Akram said that if the governor presents serious proposals or suggestions, the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would consider them thoughtfully. (ANI)

