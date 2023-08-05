Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached Lahore High Court against the party chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. PTI requested the court to hear the petition today.

PTI lawyer Umair Niazi has filed the petition on behalf of the PTI chairman, according to the news report.

In the petition, PTI said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been "illegally" arrested by police as they "did not have court order" at the time of the arrest.

In the petition, IGP Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others have been made respondents in the case, ARY News reported. PTI's decision comes after the party chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison by a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday.

Imran Khan has also been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, according to ARY News. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on the PTI chief.

During the hearing today, presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, the trial court ruled that charges against the former prime minister in the case were proven, Dawn reported. Ahead of today's hearing, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises with only lawyers permitted to enter the courtroom

“The court finds its more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborated evidence, and so the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that the accused has committed offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020,” the court said in short order, Dawn reported. (ANI)

