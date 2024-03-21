Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates - Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Khurram Zeeshan and Sanam Javed have filed appeals in election tribunals against the rejection of their nomination papers for the senate polls, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

In the appeals filed in the Peshawar election tribunal, PTI candidates Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Khurram Zeeshan said, "The election commission has challenged nomination papers over baseless allegations." In the appeal, the PTI leaders requested approval of their nomination papers and allow them to contest the polls in the Senate.

PTI's Sanam Javed challenged the election commissioner's decision to reject her nomination papers at the election tribunal in Lahore. In her appeal, Javed stated, "The election commission has rejected the nomination papers of Sanam Javed for Senate election against the facts," according to ARY News report.

The plea stated, "They objected that the plot was not declared in the nomination papers, while Sanam Javed doesn't have any plot." Sanam Javed requested the tribunal to approve her nomination papers.

Speaking to reporters after filing appeal against rejection of his nomination for the Senate polls, Azam Swati said, "The election commission has continued its tradition to reject the nomination papers."

He said, "I have remained member of various house committees including the judges committee." Swati stated, "If I am not eligible for technocrat seat then cigarette sellers and property dealers will become senators," according to ARY News report.

Azam Swati said that he has remained a senator for 18 years and noted that only a few senators have had that time in the senate. He said, "I have sided with the PTI founder and being punished for it."

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that the elections for the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament will be held on April 2. The revised list of candidates will be issued on March 29 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by March 27.

Members of the National Assembly in Islamabad will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema, according to Geo News report. Members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

A total of 42 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 25 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats, according to a list issued by ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson Sohail Ahmad.

Meanwhile, ten candidates have filed their nomination papers for two technocrat and Ulema seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Seven women candidates have filed nomination papers for two reserved seats for women from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Geo News report. The Balochistan Election Commission has issued the preliminary list of candidates for the province's vacant seats in Pakistan's Senate. (ANI)

