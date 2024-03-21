Islamabad, March 21: Two soldiers were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, official sources confirmed. The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province when some unknown militants opened fire at a convoy of security forces, Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from the Counter Terrorism Department. Pakistan: Baloch Liberation Army’s Militants Attack Gwadar Port Complex; Seven Attackers Killed (Watch Videos)

Terror Attack in Pakistan

BREAKING: Police in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, report that a suicide blast near a convoy of security forces has resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Pakistani soldiers. The convoy, en route from Tank district to Dera Ismail Khan, was targeted by the… pic.twitter.com/SO6P4HFOMa — Kabul Frontline (@KabulFrontline) March 21, 2024

The firing was followed by the suicide attack in which the two soldiers including a military driver were killed, the sources added. The area had been cordoned off for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2024 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).