Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set a deadline for the Pakistani government to establish an impartial judicial commission by January 31 to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, warning that the peace talks will not move forward unless this demand is met, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

A member of PTI's Negotiation Committee, Sahibzada Hamid Raza made the statement after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and said, "The government now holds the responsibility. We have already shown significant flexibility," as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Raza emphasised that the government must come prepared for the next meeting with a concrete plan to form the judicial commission.

"We are not asking for a commission with judges of our choice, but for the most senior judges of the Supreme Court who can conduct an investigation and identify those responsible for both incidents," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He further reiterated that PTI is ready for the third round of talks but stressed that the government needs to take tangible actions on two main demands: forming the judicial commission and releasing detainees, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"We will provide these demands in written form. In the third meeting, concrete steps must be taken," he said.

Raza also mentioned that PTI's negotiation committee head, Omar Ayub, has been authorised by Imran Khan to sign the charter of demands, noting that Imran Khan will not be directly involved in executive decisions. (ANI)

