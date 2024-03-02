Lahore [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): A woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant after she resisted his attempt to rape her, the local police reported, as reported by ARY News.

The unsettling incident unfolded in the Dajkot area, where the accused tenant, identified as Kashif, allegedly attempted to assault the woman upon finding her alone in the residence. When met with resistance, Kashif allegedly resorted to setting the woman on fire, as detailed in statements provided by neighbours to the police.

According to ARY News, in response to preliminary findings, the police apprehended Kashif, the accused perpetrator, and initiated further inquiries into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman has been transferred to Allied Hospital in critical condition, nursing severe burn injuries.

The incidents shed light on the alarming challenges faced by women in society, underscoring the imperative for robust measures to safeguard their safety and well-being, as per ARY News.

In a separate disturbing event, a distressing incident unfolded in Lahore's Cavalry Ground area as a woman reportedly set herself on fire, according to Punjab police sources.

Authorities revealed that the incident transpired in Lahore, where the woman immolated herself outside her ex-husband's office. Identified as having been married to a man named Asif for eight years, the woman's desperate act left her in critical condition.

The Punjab police spokesperson confirmed that the woman had been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. (ANI)

