Seol, March 2: Bungee jumping ranks as one of the most extreme sports, offering an exhilarating experience. In pursuit of that adrenaline rush, sports enthusiasts partake in this risky activity, which can occasionally result in accidents. Bungee jumping took a dark turn for an elderly woman in South Korea when she suffered a cardiac arrest after the jump. The 60-year-old died on the spot after falling from a height of eight metres from a bungee jumping platform at a sports facility at the Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi province. The incident took place in the afternoon of February 26, reported Independent.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed fell on a concrete floor after she tried to bungee jump inside the mall. According to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police, the bungee cord detached due to faulty carabiner cable, which links the rope to a beam or cane. South Korea’s Birth Rate Falls to All-Time Low Despite Spending Billions to Reverse Trend.

Defective Safety Hook:

The woman reportedly had a safety gear at the time of the incident. However, the safety hook called carabiner was not attached properly leading to the accident. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors attempted to resuscitate her. Despite the efforts, she was declared dead one hour after the fall. Deepfakes: South Korea Election Authorities Raise Concerns Over Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Deepfake Videos and Images Amid Parliamentary Elections in April.

Investigation Underway:

Police are currently investigating the case, and more details are expected to emerge soon. As per the media outlet, law enforcement authorities are also looking into whether safety measures were promptly implemented. The incident underscores the importance of ensuring safety, which includes trained professionals, proper equipments and measures to prevent such tragedies.

Located near the capital, Seol, Gyeonggi province offers a blend of urban and rural attractions. The area has popular shopping centres like Anseong Mall that offers several other experiences, such as, climbing and cater to both the locals and the tourists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).