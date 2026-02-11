Peshawar [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): A attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu took place on Wednesday, three militants were killed, and nine others were injured during the interaction with the police, the Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn, the militants launched a late-night assault on the Khonia Khel Police Post in the district's Wazir sub-division with heavy weapons, intending to seize control of the facility.

A large number of attackers attempted to surround the police post.

According to a press release issued by the police, three militants were killed, and nine others were injured during the operation.

One of the dead militants was identified as the militant commander Umar Azam alias Khizmeti, while another was identified as Shahidullah. The identification process of the third militant is underway.

According to the Dawn, during the exchange of fire, one police officer sustained minor injuries but was reported to be out of danger.

The Pakistani Police further stated that, in an apparent attempt to avenge the killing of their associates, militants also tried to attack Ahmadzai Police Station and Fateh Khel Police Post last night.

The Bannu district has seen repeated security incidents in recent months, the Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn, violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and jirga members.

Meanwhile, a renewed surge in insurgent violence in Balochistan is casting doubt on Pakistan's ability to secure major foreign investment in its lucrative mineral belt, the Balochistan Post reported.

Although Pakistan has tried to project an image of economic recovery after the financial breakdown that began in 2022 amid political unrest and the removal of Imran Khan, the situation on the ground in Balochistan remains volatile.

Despite heavy deployment of security forces around key installations and routes, attacks on infrastructure and workers have continued, raising uncomfortable questions about the durability of state control, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Washington's interest in the province's vast underground wealth is part of a broader international push to expand supply chains for strategic minerals and reduce dependence on Beijing.

Mega ventures such as Reko Diq and Saindak are frequently highlighted as cornerstones of that ambition. However, the prevailing insecurity threatens timelines, insurance costs and investor confidence.

Recent operations attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army have been described by officials as coordinated and technically advanced. Security analysts warned that such incidents demonstrate the militants' continued reach even in areas declared sensitive and heavily guarded. (ANI)

