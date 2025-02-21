Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] February 21 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President has announced plans to launch a protest movement after Ramazan and reaffirmed its commitment to forming a grand opposition alliance.

The Tehree-e-Insaf leader, Junaid Akbar Khan expressed these views while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail after being denied a scheduled meeting with the party's founding chairman, Imran Khan as per a report in the Express Tribune.

Junaid emphasised that Tehree-e-Insaf leaders would respond to their chairman's call regardless of government restrictions. He dismissed claims that party leaders were avoiding jail visits, asserting that they remained steadfast in their support. He also reiterated the party's commitment to forming a grand opposition alliance and organising protests after Eid.

The PTI leaders communicated to mediapersons that they did not rule out the possibility of a sit-in outside Adiala Jail if necessary, as per the report in the Pakistani daily The Express Tribune.

On Wednesday, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif Nawaz asserted that the people would no longer allow anyone to throw a spanner in the works of national progress. He stressed that Pakistan's progress will not be derailed by "groups unfamiliar with the principles of politics and democracy".

Raza commented that PTI leaders were deliberately prevented from meeting their party's founder, calling it a violation of constitutional rights. He claimed that some figures within the government were attempting to mislead the public by portraying opposition leaders in a negative light. He slammed the "government's tactics" and accused the incumbent regime of imposing an illegitimate administration. He refuted accusations that PTI was responsible for indecent political behaviour, stating that it was the ruling party's leaders who first engaged in unethical political attacks. (ANI)

