Khuzdar [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Two leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Balochistan were killed in the Zehri area of Pakistan's Khuzdar district on Saturday, according to officials, Dawn reported.

The JUI-F leaders, Wadera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Amanullah, were heading to home in Zehri's Tarsani area, when unknown assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on them using automatic weapons. The two leaders died on the spot after being shot multiple times.

One of the leaders' security guards also received bullet injuries. Levies took the bodies and injured to a local hospital while killers managed to escape. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Levies officials called target killing. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

The bodies of the two JUI-F leaders were handed over to the families after completing medico-legal formalities. JUI-F central spokesperson Aslam Ghori condemned the killings and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers, according to Dawn report.

On February 28, at least six people, including the leader of political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami (JUI-S), Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed in a suicide blast on Friday at the Darul Uloom Haqqania madarsa in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district of Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The blast tore through the main prayer hall of the madarsa as worshipers had gathered for their Friday prayer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed said, "It was a suicide blast. Three policemen were also injured in the attack."

Police inspector Hameed said that the blast occurred at 2 pm (local time) on Friday, with police and rescue teams immediately dispatched to the site of the incident. In a statement issued by the office of the hospital director, six people were killed in the attack, while at least 15 were injured. However, Rescue 1122 stated that after 5 PM the number of people injured had jumped up to 20.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General has said that JUI-S leader Haqqani, who also is the seminary's head, was the target of the suicide blast. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

