Balochistan [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): At least two people were killed while seven others were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Khuzdar on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani news channel, the bomb blast occurred at Agha Sultan Ibrahim Road in Khuzdar city in Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar confirmed that a vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device (IED).

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the bomb attack saying that the terrorists are subjecting innocent citizens to barbarism and the government will thwart any conspiracy to destabilise the province.

A similar attack took place last month where the police van driver and an officer were killed while another sustained injuries in a magnetic bomb attack in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

In February, another incident occurred where two officers of the Frontier Corps were killed and three soldiers were injured in an explosion in the Kohlu district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the Dawn reported citing officials.

The explosion took place near a vehicle of the troops participating in an operation against miscreants in the Kahan area of the Kohlu district. A sanitisation operation was started in the Kohlu area on Friday, Dawn reported citing an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

During the action, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the leading party, claiming the lives of two officers. It said the sanitisation operation continues in the region to apprehend perpetrators, as per the Dawn report.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the attack on the security forces during the search operation in Kohlu."Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," Dawn quoted the ISPR as saying.

The attack in Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which have witnessed a rise since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire with the Pakistan government in 2021.

At least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, the Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

