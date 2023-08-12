Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): The University of Chakwal, located in the Punjab province of Pakistan has suspended the head of its law department over allegations of involvement in supplying drugs to the students, reported The Express Tribune.

The University has further constituted a committee to investigate the issue.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Bilal Khan ordered the suspension of the alleged Ghufran Ahmed.

As per the University's website, Ahmed is an assistant professor as well as the head of the law department and has done his PhD in law from the International Islamic University Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the sources, he has been replaced as the chairman of the department and will remain the same till the inquiry is still going on.

The complaint came after the rise in complaints about university students that they were being spotted at nearby parks consuming drugs.

Moreover, the faculty was worried that the students were allegedly using crystal meth, casually known as 'ice' among students.

However, an international investigation suggested Ahmed's alleged involvement in providing those students with drugs, according to The Express Tribune.

Reportedly, one person linked with the university said that drug consumption started on campus but spread elsewhere. A group of students have been regularly spotted gathered in three parks near the university and were found engaged in illicit activities.

Furthermore, the authorities have not been involved with the university and the university is investigating the matter internally. (ANI)

