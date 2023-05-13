Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said Pakistan will no longer make tough decisions on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s demand, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Dar while talking to the journalists said it is completely up to the IMF to sign a staff-level agreement or not.

"We have already implemented pre-conditions of the IMF but not anymore," he said.

He added that the government has a plan for USD 3.7 billion in debt repayments in May, in June and it is not facing any difficulty. Dar expressed hopes that China will also roll over USD 2.4 billion in loans for Pakistan.

The Finance Minister earlier said that Pakistan will not default with or without the International Monetary Fund. The government has, however, completed the implementation of all conditions of the IMF.

Dar while addressing National Security and Economy Dialogue, said that Pakistan possesses key geographical importance in regional trade. He said the restoration of Saudi Arabia and Iran ties is welcoming as the end of disputes will promote peace and prosperity in the region.

Dar said that economic stability is the top priority of the government. The finance minister said that the government is waiting for a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and implemented pre-conditions for the loan, according to ARY News.

While rejecting reports about default, he said that analysts are creating an impression about Pakistan's default and trying to compare the country with Sri Lanka but their analysis will be proved false.

He further said that Pakistan adopted necessary steps to meet the IMF conditions for a staff-level agreement. Dar said that the Fund can take more time for signing the staff-level agreement.

The finance minister assured that the government will make timely repayment of USD 3.7 billion in May and June. He added that the global institutions should not give statements about Pakistan's default, according to ARY News.

The finance minister said friendly countries will fulfill their promises about financing soon. (ANI)

