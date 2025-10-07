Balochistan [Pakistan] October 7 (ANI): Pakistani security forces have continued a large-scale military operation in Zehri, a tehsil in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, where reports suggest serious human rights violations, including detentions, house demolitions, and desecration of graves, four individuals, including a woman, have been taken into custody and transferred to an undisclosed location as part of the ongoing campaign, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the forces carried out door-to-door searches, during which residents were subjected to physical assault. Among those detained is Safia Bibi, the sister of Sheikh Abdul Samad, whose family home was reportedly destroyed with explosives. Others detained include Zahid, son of Aziz, Asif Baloch, and Asadullah, son of Rasool Bakhsh Zarakzai, a shopkeeper from the area. Local sources said the Pakistani forces demolished multiple houses, leaving widespread destruction across Zehri. The security personnel have also been accused of desecrating the graves of slain Baloch "pro-independence" fighters, including that of BLA commander Zia ur Rehman, known as Diljan, who reportedly died by suicide during a 2018 clash in Zehri. Residents claim that soldiers smashed headstones and disturbed the burial sites.

A heavy military presence now occupies the region, with troops deployed in Norgama and a strict curfew imposed. All routes leading in and out of the town have been sealed. The town's only hospital has allegedly been converted into a military post, forcing all other medical facilities to close.

Due to the blockade, a woman named Fehmida, daughter of Wahid Bakhsh, reportedly delivered a stillborn baby after being unable to access medical care. Her condition is said to be critical. Internet and mobile networks have been suspended for almost two weeks, cutting Zehri off from communication with the outside world. The operation follows earlier airstrikes in September that killed seven civilians, further deepening fears of ongoing military repression in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

