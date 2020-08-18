Lahore, Aug 18 (PTI) Pakistani security agencies on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a terrorist attack in Lahore and arrested a would-be suicide-bomber belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement issued here that it arrested the terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar near the Lahore railway station on Tuesday.

Also Read | New Travel Relaxation: MHA Allows Foreign Journalists to Enter India, Restores Suspended J-1 And J-1X Visas.

The terrorist, identified as Liaquat, has been shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.

“The JA terrorist wanted to target sensitive installations and law enforcers,” it said and added that a suicide bombing vest and explosive material have been recovered from him.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: One Dead After Powerful Quake Hits Masbate Province.

In February last, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down death sentence and 300 years imprisonment to three terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar for their involvement in the 2014 Wagah border bombing that killed over 60 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)