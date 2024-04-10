World News | Pakistan's Defence Minister Criticises Imran Khan's Party for Boycotting Senate Polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its recent protest in the Senate, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. He said that PTI was heading on the path of chaos and destruction by inciting the politics of denial, violence and hatred.

Asif made the statement after the Imran Khan-founded party boycotted the polls for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman positions on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Khawaja Asif said the decisions of the majority could not be rejected. He said, "There should be a dialogue and reconciliation between the political parties and opponents to resolve issues instead of contestation."

Pakistan's Defence Minister stated that PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation, according to Geo News report.

He said, "The PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation and we will not be an accomplice in chaos and violence. If the Opposition wants to make decisions, do it for the interest of democracy, country and the common man."

Asif further said, "Will not support decisions made by one person or others for personal interest as unilateral decisions cannot be imposed on us," according to Geo News report.

On Tuesday, 41 newly elected senators took the oath amid PTI lawmakers protests on the floor of the upper house of parliament. PTI leaders called the process of electing chairman and deputy chairman as "unconstitutional" due to an "incomplete house."

Later, former Pakistan PM Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saidal Nasir Khan were elected as the Senate chairman and deputy chairman "unopposed."

On the floor of the house, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said that the session during which the chairperson and deputy chairperson would be elected should be postponed until the Senate elections are held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported. He also said that PTI will not participate in electing the Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

Earlier in March, Pakistan's upper house became dysfunctional after the retirement of half of its members. Earlier this month, elections were held in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, according to Dawn report. However, the Senate polls were not held in PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Senate polls were delayed due to provincial assembly Speaker Babar Swati's refusal to administer the oath to opposition lawmakers on reserved seats. (ANI)

