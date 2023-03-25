Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the finance ministry has no funds for elections, ARY News reported.

Asif made the revelation while addressing the international media in a joint press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to ARY News, Khawaja Asif criticised the PTI chief Imran Khan saying his assassination attempt allegation is a lie. He first extended the tenure of former army chief General retired Qamar Javaid Bajwa and now he is now blaming him. First, he blamed the US for his ouster, the Defense Minister added.

The minister further said that Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies unconstitutionally but he was ousted from his seat constitutionally by a vote of no confidence and now he wants to not appear before the courts.

Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif blamed the PTI chairman for imprisoning the PML-N leaders during his tenure. Khawaja Asif said that he was jailed during his three-year tenure and our party leader also faced the courts in fake cases.

Imran Khan is creating crises every day but the government is tackling these crises and Pakistan will come out of all these crises soon, Khawaja Asif added.

Khawaja Asif further said that the former prime minister made a false narrative of US conspiracy but the Supreme Court interfered and saved the country from a constitutional crisis, ARY News reported.

The media recently reported that the current situation in Pakistan is the most difficult faced by the country in the last two decades, South Asia Press reported, adding that the country, facing an economic crisis, political chaos, and a rising number of terror attacks along the northwestern areas, has been drained of its resources.

Further, according to the report, the country's economic deterioration has a direct impact on the public.

The floods in Pakistan came as a severe blow to the cash-strapped nation already grappling with high debt, the South Asia Press reported, adding that the country's planning commission, agriculture, food, livestock, and fisheries sectors lost USD 3.7 billion in the floods with long-term losses estimated to be around USD 9.24 billion. (ANI)

