Islamabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution expressing "full confidence" in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, amidst an increasing confrontation between the government and the judiciary.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, tabled a resolution, stating that the National Assembly of Pakistan "reposes its full confidence in the leadership of" Prime Minister Sharif.

The resolution was supported by 180 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

The development comes days after the National Assembly rejected a money bill tabled by the government for providing funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

