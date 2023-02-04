Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Terrorists who were trained by Pakistan have turned their guns and bombs towards their trainer (Pakistan) and are leaving no opportunity to bleed their own master, The Singapore Post reported.

According to The Singapore Post, a suicide bomber ripping apart a mosque at Peshawar's Police Lines and leaving around 100 people, mostly policemen, dead created ripples in Pakistan. The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been shaken to the core by the attack.

The bomb blast inside a police compound in Peshawar has proven that terror has no religion and that terrorists can never be good. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the act.

The TTP was set up in Pakistan in 2007 after terror groups agreed to support the Afghan Taliban, who were fighting United States and NATO forces in Afghanistan. The TTP terrorists used to hide in Pakistan's tribal northwest and also had sanctuary in Afghanistan, The Singapore Post reported.

When the Taliban returned to Afghanistan after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, some thousands of people with weapons were allowed to enter Pakistan as the rulers claimed that they were 'good Taliban' and would work according to the law and would be rehabilitated. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated that his government wanted to resettle the Taliban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to The Singapore Post.

The terrorist group in November 2021, ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government after the failure of talks, hosted by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in Kabul.

Following the end of the ceasefire, the TTP stepped up attacks on Pakistani soldiers and police particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan, insurgents in Balochistan have also upped the ante after formalizing a nexus with the TTP.

According to The Singapore Post, Pakistan security forces are finding it hard to tackle the terrorists, whom they groomed in their backyard. The terrorists carrying out a suicide attack in the high-security police lines is an indication that even the police are helpless and can't prevent the terrorists from carrying out major strikes.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government blamed the Imran Khan-led government of providing a chance to terrorists to regroup and call the shots. The present Pakistan government claims that it shouldn't be blamed for the terror attacks as it's carrying the baggage of the past.

But the fact is that Shehbaz Sharif hasn't put in much effort to curb terrorism. He has carried forward the legacy of the former regimes and has been using terrorism as an instrument of state policy, according to The Singapore Post report.

According to the same report, terrorist attacks on Pakistan's mosques, security installations, and other places are not new. The neighbouring country has been witnessing such attacks for a long time but the rulers are least bothered about their people falling prey to the violent acts of terrorists. They continue to patronize the terror groups and their leaders by providing them with shelter, arms, and ammunition and chalking out rehabilitation plans for them. (ANI)

