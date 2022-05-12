Islamabad, May 12 (PTI) Pakistan's Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the alleged Indian attempt of demographic changes in Kashmir through a delimitation commission.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who moved the resolution, said that the alleged Indian move is aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in Jammu and Kashmir, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution "categorically rejected" the delimitation commission report and alleged that through the delimitation exercise, India is making attempts to further its "illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures."

The delimitation panel, formed in March 2020, last week notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to the Jammu region and one to the Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat. Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member House.

The resolution recalled that the Kashmir issue is an internationally recognised dispute and a long standing item on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

It demanded that India honours and fulfills the obligations under the international law, UNSC resolutions and the fourth Geneva Convention and refrain from bringing about any demographic changes in Kashmir.

The resolution reiterated Pakistan's unflinching commitment and solidarity with Kashmiris. It also asked the government to highlight and forcefully project the Kashmir cause at all bilateral and multilateral forums including the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Bilawal said that the whole exercise of delimitation in Kashmir is "illegal and in contravention of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

He said that he has also addressed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and the Secretary General of the UN in which he has highlighted the alleged changes in the demographic structure of Kashmir.

Bilawal said Pakistan will continue to reach out to the world to raise international awareness about Indian steps in Kashmir.

India's decision to abrogate the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

New Delhi has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

