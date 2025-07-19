Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in collaboration with the European Union, hosted a national roundtable on July 17 to address growing concerns over restrictions on freedom of expression and the shrinking space for digital freedoms in Pakistan. The HRCP stated in a press release.

According to the HRCP, the roundtable brought together prominent academics, civil society leaders, journalists, lawyers, and digital rights advocates to scrutinise the government's use of laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act, particularly the 2025 Amendment, which they said is being used to curb dissent and silence critical voices.

Digital rights activist Farieha Aziz, who moderated the discussion, outlined how Section 37 of the PECA Amendment gives sweeping powers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block online content without judicial oversight. Journalists Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor shared examples of YouTube channels being taken down without prior notice or legal justification, the HRCP reported.

Anchorperson Absa Komal and Dawn editor Amir Wasim noted a shift from overt arrests to economic and institutional intimidation, which they warned is leading to widespread self-censorship. HRCP co-chair Munizae Jahangir emphasised the need for unity among civil society actors and journalists, warning that state authorities exploit internal divisions to weaken collective resistance.

Legal experts, including Advocate Talha Sarfraz Khan and Barrister Rida Hosain, criticised the misuse of defamation laws to protect state institutions rather than citizens. Advocate Usman Warraich warned that the country is slipping into "digital martial law", marked by unchecked surveillance and online suppression.

Journalists from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the risks of reporting from remote regions, saying that censorship and repression have now extended into major urban centres. There was widespread consensus on repealing or amending the PECA 2016 law and its 2025 extension.

Former senator and HRCP council member Farhatullah Babar called on the Senate's Information Committee to publish FIA data on PECA-related cases and proposed an independent commission to investigate the law's misuse in blasphemy-related cases.

HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique concluded the roundtable by stating, "Without freedom of expression, no civil, economic, or social right can be defended." He urged the state to target hate speech and incitement to violence, not dissent or political criticism. (ANI)

