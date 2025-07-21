Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Jul 21 (AP) Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 59,000 after more than 21 months of war.

The ministry says 59,029 people have been killed since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, while another 142,135 have been wounded.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Florida: Shark Bites Surfer on Foot at New Smyrna Beach Known As ‘Shark Bite Capital of the World’, 4th Shark Encounter This Year.

The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says more than a half of the dead are women and children. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)