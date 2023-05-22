Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the highest civilian honour from two Pacific Island countries: Fiji and Papua New Guinea, on the sidelines of the third Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

Fiji awarded PM Modi with the highest honour: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership.

"PM @narendramodi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM @slrabuka," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conferred PM Modi with the highest honour in the country which is given to only a handful of Non-Fijians.

PM Modi said, "...This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crores Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations..."

Papua New Guinea also conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of the Global South. Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Papua New Guinea has conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu on PM Narendra Nodi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae."

"An honour emblematic of the depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with the country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL)," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

PM Modi has also been accorded the "Ebakl Award" of Palau by President Surangel Whipps Jr, on the sidelines of the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had a wonderful meeting with President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit."

The Prime Minister arrived on the second leg of a visit to Papua New Guinea on Sunday after attending G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on May 21 at the Port Moresby airport where Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi's feet and sought his blessings. He co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

This is not the first time when PM Modi was conferred with the international awards.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia awarded PM Modi with the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud, the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

In the same year, he received the highest civilian honour in Afghanistan, "State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan".

In 2018, PM Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Palestine award the "Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award" which is given to foreign dignitaries.

Next year, UAE conferred the highest civilian honour to PM Modi which was the Order of Zayed Award. And in the same year, he received the Order of St. Andrew award, the highest civilian honour in Russia.

In 2019, he also received the "Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin," the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries and the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, this Bahrain Order which is the first class that is a top honour by the gulf country.

Next year, the US government conferred PM Modi with the "Legion of Merit," which is an award of America's Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

Bhutan too honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021. (ANI)

