New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena Palacios, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi. He is on a three-day official visit to India from June 2 to June 4.

The ceremonial reception underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship between India and Paraguay.

During his visit, President Pena will hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. The visit will also include meetings with business leaders and innovators in Mumbai.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, President Pena Palacios will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business representatives. After the Delhi visit, he will travel to Mumbai before returning to Paraguay on June 4.

This will be President Pena's first visit to India and only the second by any Paraguayan president. During his stay, he is scheduled to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations with the Indian Prime Minister, who will also host a lunch in his honour. The President is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are also expected to call on him.

In Mumbai, President Pena will engage with state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators, and technology leaders. The State Visit aims to provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA added.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, fostering warm and friendly ties. Cooperation has grown across trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology sectors.

Paraguay is a key trading partner for India in Latin America, with several Indian companies operating in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors in Paraguay. Paraguayan companies, mainly through joint ventures, have a presence in India, strengthening economic ties. The two countries also share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism. (ANI)

