Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski

Warsaw, June 2: Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11%. Exit Poll in Poland's Presidential Runoff Shows Race Too Close to Call.
