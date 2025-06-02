Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski

Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

World PTI| Jun 02, 2025 09:59 AM IST
A+
A-
Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski
Karol Nawrocki (Photo Credits: X/@NawrockiKn)

Warsaw, June 2: Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11%. Exit Poll in Poland's Presidential Runoff Shows Race Too Close to Call.

  • Viral
    Bigfoot in US: Purported Video of Mythical Creature Walking Near Colorado River Forest Goes Viral Bigfoot in US: Purported Video of Mythical Creature Walking Near Colorado River Forest Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Telangana Formation Day 2025 Wishes: Netizens Share Greetings To Celebrate Statehood Day Telangana Formation Day 2025 Wishes: Netizens Share Greetings To Celebrate Statehood Day
  • Videos
    Global Day of Parents 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Honour Parents Across the World Global Day of Parents 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings To Honour Parents Across the World
    • Close
    Search

    Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski

    Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

    World PTI| Jun 02, 2025 09:59 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski
    Karol Nawrocki (Photo Credits: X/@NawrockiKn)

    Warsaw, June 2: Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11%. Exit Poll in Poland's Presidential Runoff Shows Race Too Close to Call.

    Tags:
    Karol Nawrocki Poland Presidential Election Poland Presidential Election 2025 Poland Presidential Election Result Rafal Trzaskowski Warsaw Mayor
    You might also like
    US Shocker: Therapist Sexually Assaults Minor Boy With Autism During In-Home Therapy Session in California, Arrested
    World

    US Shocker: Therapist Sexually Assaults Minor Boy With Autism During In-Home Therapy Session in California, Arrested
    World PTI| Jun 02, 2025 09:59 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski
    Karol Nawrocki (Photo Credits: X/@NawrockiKn)

    Warsaw, June 2: Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11%. Exit Poll in Poland's Presidential Runoff Shows Race Too Close to Call.

    Tags:
    Karol Nawrocki Poland Presidential Election Poland Presidential Election 2025 Poland Presidential Election Result Rafal Trzaskowski Warsaw Mayor
    You might also like
    US Shocker: Therapist Sexually Assaults Minor Boy With Autism During In-Home Therapy Session in California, Arrested
    World

    US Shocker: Therapist Sexually Assaults Minor Boy With Autism During In-Home Therapy Session in California, Arrested
    Who Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Suspect Arrested in Boulder Fire Bomb Attack?
    World

    Who Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Suspect Arrested in Boulder Fire Bomb Attack?
    Boulder Fire Bomb Attack: FBI Says 6 Injured in Colorado Attack by Man With Makeshift Flamethrower Who Yelled ‘Free Palestine’
    World

    Boulder Fire Bomb Attack: FBI Says 6 Injured in Colorado Attack by Man With Makeshift Flamethrower Who Yelled ‘Free Palestine’
    Kamikaze Drone Strikes: Ukraine Struck Military Airfields in 5 Russian Regions, ‘Attacks Repelled’, Says Defence Ministry
    World

    Kamikaze Drone Strikes: Ukraine Struck Military Airfields in 5 Russian Regions, ‘Attacks Repelled’, Says Defence Ministry
    img
    img

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    guwahati
    500+K+ searches
    bakra eid 2025
    200+K+ searches
    genus power share
    200+K+ searches
    inox wind share
    200+K+ searches
    mmtc share price
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel