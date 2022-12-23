Paris, December 23: A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested. The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. Paris Shooting: Elderly Man Opens Fire on Street in 10th Arrondissement in France; Several Injured, Shooter Detained.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details. Toronto Shooting: Five Shot Dead in Shoot Out in Condo Unit in Vaughan, Suspect killed by Police.

Gunfire in Heart of Paris

At least 1 dead and several injured in absolute emergency after gunfire in the heart of Paris. The alleged perpetrator arrested.#ParisShooting #Paris pic.twitter.com/qQ904SestR — Govind Pandey (@iGovindPandey) December 23, 2022

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

