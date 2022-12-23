Several people were injured after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris by a 60-year-old man on Friday. Police have arrested the suspected gunman. Paris police has asked the public to avoid the area. The injured people are currently being treated in hospitals. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Toronto Shooting: Five Shot Dead in Shoot Out in Condo Unit in Vaughan, Suspect killed by Police

Shooting in central Paris, several injured, reports AFP quoting police source. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Paris: A 60-year-old man opened fire on a street in the 10th arrondissement of the #French capital #Paris, Several people were injured as a result of a shooting attack #French broadcaster BFMTV reported#ParisShooting pic.twitter.com/Ifpa72BhVe — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) December 23, 2022

