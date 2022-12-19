Toronto, December 19: Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late Sunday. Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario. Brazil Shooting: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Two Schools.

MacSween said another person was shot by the suspect and is in hospital and expected to survive. MacSheen said he didn't have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building. US Shooting: 6 People and Assailant Dead in Walmart Firing Incident in Virginia.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case.

